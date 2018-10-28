IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir Offer Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here

SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888.

Ahead of Diwali, airlines have recently announced a host of discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888 under a limited-period 'Festive Season Sale'. IndiGo, the country's largest carrier by market share, has announced flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs. 899. AirAsia India is offering a discount of up to 70 per cent on flights across its network, according to its website - airasia.com. The offers from the airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market, to cater to festive season demand.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

IndiGo offer

IndiGo has extended its "Diwali special sale" offer till October 28, 2018, said the carrier on its official website - goindigo.in. The sale - applicable for travel between and November 8 this year and April 15 next year - starts from Rs. 899 and international flights starting at Rs. 3,399.

SpiceJet offer

SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888. The last date to book flight tickets to avail the offer is October 28, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts from November 8, 2018 and ends on March 31, 2019, according to the airline.

GoAir offer

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. The fares under GoAir's offer are applicable on travel from November 12, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The booking period of the offer ends on October 28, 2018.

AirAsia India offer

AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is valid till October 28, 2018. The discount is applicable on a travel period till June 30, 2019, according to the carrier.