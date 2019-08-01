Airlines Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999.

Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India, have announced flights on new routes and discounts on select routes. IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced a limited-period sale on domestic and international flight tickets. The airline has also come up with a host of new overseas routes. Meanwhile, SpiceJet is offering discount on select flights and state-run Air India has come up with discount on international flight tickets. The announcement of new flights and schemes by airlines comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the new routes and discounts announced by IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India:

IndiGo

IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 and Rs. 3,499. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel between August 15 and March 31, can be made till August 4, IndiGo said in a statement. The airline will also start daily direct flights on the Kolkata-Hanoi, Delhi-Dhaka, Mumbai-Singapore, Kolkata-Yangon and Mumbai-Bangkok routes.

SpiceJet

In its "Surprise Sale", SpiceJet is offering a 12 per cent discount on select flights. Under the offer, which is valid for travel till September 25, 2019, flight tickets can be booked till August 10, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com.

Air India

Air India is offering 10 per cent discount on international flight tickets for select routes under its "Monsoon Bonanza Offer". Bookings under the sale, can be made till August 10, according to the airline's official website, airindia.in.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.