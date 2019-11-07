IndiGo, Qatar Airways Announce Codeshare Agreement

IndiGo is the country's largest carrier with a nearly 50 per cent share of the domestic market.

IndiGo said on Thursday it signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways. In a regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation - the parent of airline IndiGo - said the one-way agreement is in-line with its international expansion plans, and will enable Qatar Airways to place its code on IndiGo flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. IndiGo said this marks its second codeshare agreement as part of its growth strategy for international markets. Qatar Airways will place its code "QR" on IndiGo operated flights between the mentioned destinations, IndiGo said.

"This strategic alliance will not only strengthen our international operations, but also boost economic growth in India, by bringing in more traffic and heralding opportunities for trade and tourism through seamless mobility," said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

Qatar Airways currently operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 destinations in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Goa.

Shares in IndiGo rose as much as 1.99 per cent to Rs 1,497.90 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), IndiGo shares rose as much as 1.88 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,496.20 apiece.

At 11:14 am, IndiGo shares traded 1.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,485.05 apiece on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was up 0.17 per cent.

Last week, IndiGo placed a historic order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family planes, including the newest jet, a long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family called the A321XLR.

