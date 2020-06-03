IndiGo Soars Above 12% In Intra-Day Despite ₹871 Crore Loss In March Quarter

IndiGo shares rose up to 12.62 per cent on Wednesday morning

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, parent company of the country's biggest airline IndiGo surged in Wedmesday's morning trade, despite the company reporting a ₹871 crore loss in the fourth quarter (January-March) on Tuesday. At 1:25 pm on Wednesday, the company's shares were priced at ₹nbsp;1020.20 apiece, up 7.90 per cent from the previous closing mark. In intra-day trading, the stock hit the high of ₹1,064.95, 12.62 per cent higher than Tuesday's closing.

The surge in the stock came in as bit of a surprise owing to the poor showing in the last quarter, however investors might have taken interest in the stock due to the the fact that despite reporting considerable losses, the airline reported a 5.3 per cent increase in revenues on a year-on-year basis and that it continues to hold ₹89,281 million in free cash.

Furthermore, according to a note by brokerage house Motilal Oswal, the airline has been operating at a 20 per cent capacity since the government allowed restricted resumption of aviation services following a complete lockdown for two months. The note said that since the government allows a maximum of 33 per cent occupancy of seats in flights, the operations will become more profitable for IndiGo in the coming days. However, it also added that the aviation sector is likely to face headwinds in terms of surplus capacity, the lack of confidence among passengers to resume travel, or demand for business travel.

On Wednesday, two other major aviation stocks SpiceJet and Jet Airways were also gaining 3.30 per cent and 4.80 per cent, respectively, in the afternoon trade. Meanwhile, the broader market was up nearly 1.50 per cent, with the BSE Sensex trading above 500 points in the green.