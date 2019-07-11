IndiGo Shares Fall 9%, Set To Finish Lower For Third Straight Day

Shares in InterGlobe Aviation - the parent company of the country's largest airline IndiGo - fell as much as 9 per cent on Thursday, a day after the company's chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said the issues between its promoters have nothing to do with its functioning. "As much it is very important that we all remain focused on running high performance airline," Mr Dutta wrote in a letter to the company's employees, asking them to continue their work as usual. The letter from Mr Dutta to InterGlobe Aviation staff came after a public spat between the promoters of the country's largest carrier became public on Tuesday.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IndiGo or InterGlobe Aviation shares opened lower at Rs 1,378.95 and plunged to as much as Rs 1,273.20 apiece on Wednesday. That marked an intraday decline of 8.93 per cent compared to the previous close.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well, the IndiGo shares plunged 8.93 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 1,272.90 apiece.

The airline's mission, direction and growth strategy remain unchanged, and firmly in place, the CEO said.

A spat between IndiGo co-founders Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia became public on Tuesday.

Mr Gangwal accused Mr Bhatia and his firms of indulging in questionable related-party transactions (RPTs), and proposed an extraordinary general meeting with shareholders. Mr Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) said that all transactions with the company have been executed on an arms' length basis in the ordinary course of business.

The IndiGo shares were set to finish lower for a third session in a row.

At 2:43 pm, the InterGlobe Aviation stock traded 2.75 per cent lower at Rs 1,359.35 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the Sensex benchmark index which was up 0.75 per cent.

In the past two sessions, IndiGo shares had declined 10.99 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.