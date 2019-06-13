NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

IndiGo Selects French-US Engine Maker CFM International For Mega Order: Report

French-US engine maker CFM International has been competing with IndiGo's existing engine supplier, Pratt & Whitney.

Corporates | | Updated: June 13, 2019 08:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IndiGo Selects French-US Engine Maker CFM International For Mega Order: Report
Paris: 

Engine maker CFM International is poised to announce one of the world's largest jet engine orders with a deal for more than 600 engines from IndiGo, industry sources said.

The French-US engine maker, owned by General Electric and France's Safran, has been competing with the airline's existing engine supplier, Pratt & Whitney, to provide the power for 280 twin-engine A320-family jetliners already on order from Airbus by the Delhi-based budget carrier.

The airline has selected CFM for the order, which is expected to rise above 600 engines including spares, the sources said. It was unclear if this includes previous options.

The two sides are putting finishing touches to the deal in time for an announcement at next week's Paris Airshow, they added. CFM International and IndiGo declined to comment.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiGo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleIndia vs New ZealandLive TVCyclone Vayu LiveBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsWeather

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top