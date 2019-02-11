IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees, Details Here

The travel period on the offer starts from February 26, 2019 and is valid till September 28, 2019

IndiGo has is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively in a limited-period offer. IndiGo's offer on flight tickets is valid till February 13, 2019, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. Bookings under the IndiGo offer can be made for travel between February 26, 2019 and September 28, 2019, according to the airline's website, goindigo.in. IndiGo is also offering an additional 20 per cent cashback if passengers pay with American Express, RBL Bank or digibank (DBS) cards.

However, to avail the discount offer, one has to book tickets at least 15 days prior to the date of departure.

Saving money is always a good idea, plan your trip and book those tickets, because we've got sale! You can also get up to 20% cashback* when you pay with American Express, RBL Bank, or digibank cards. Book for that trip now! https://t.co/Jf2d3OIEIN#SaleTime#Wanderlust#FlyAwaypic.twitter.com/dBJomgCr30 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 11, 2019

Under the sale offer, the airline is offering flight tickets on Delhi-Ahmedabad route starting at Rs. 1,999. Tickets from Delhi to Bagdogra start at Rs. 2,699.

The discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings, said IndiGo.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across the IndiGo's network, noted the carrier.

IndiGo's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with discount offers and new routes on a daily basis to attract passengers. Recently, IndiGo announced Istanbul as its 16th international destination. The airline will operate daily direct flights between Delhi-Istanbul from March 20, 2019.

Last week, SpiceJet said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25.

Earlier, GoAir had said that it will commence direct flight operations on Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur route from March 2019.