IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,298, Details Here

IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,298 in a limited-period sale. Under the sale, the private airline is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from Rs 1,298 and Rs 3,999, respectively. Bookings under the sale- which is valid for travel till March 28, 2020 - can be made till August 30, according to the carrier's website, goindigo.in. The discount is applicable on direct flights only and cannot be combined with any other offers, according to IndiGo.

Under the scheme, IndiGo is offering flight tickets from Delhi to Bagdogra and Pune starting at Rs 2,937 and Rs 2,960 respectively. Flight tickets from Delhi to Jeddah start at Rs 15,549, according to the airline's portal.

IndiGo's offer is non-transferable and not valid on group bookings.

Airlines in the country have come up with additional flights and promotional schemes amid high competition in civil aviation market.



On Tuesday, rival private sector airline SpiceJet also announced a sale. Under the scheme, which is open till August 30, SpiceJet is offering domestic and international tickets starting from Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 3,999, respectively.

Domestic airlines carried 825.64 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2019, marking a growth of 3.15 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to data from regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

