IndiGo Posts Rs 1,066 Crore Loss In September Quarter As Costs Surge

IndiGo's quarterly revenue from operations surged 31 per cent to Rs 8,105 crore.

Country's biggest airline IndiGo reported a bigger loss in the September quarter, hurt by higher expenses and as the aviation industry grapples with slowing passenger growth in a sluggish economy.

The airline's owner InterGlobe Aviation's net loss in the three months to September 30 widened to Rs 1,066 crore ($150.1 million) from Rs 650 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses rose 27.6 per cent to Rs 9,577 crore. Depreciation and amortisation costs grew more than fivefold to Rs 1,029 crore, while costs related to aircraft repair and maintenance nearly doubled to Rs 153 crore rupees.

Aircraft fuel costs, meanwhile, rose a modest 2.6 per cent, much lower than the 84 per cent jump a year earlier.

The results come against the backdrop of an escalating tussle between IndiGo co-founders Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over corporate governance issues, which some analysts say could hinder high-level decision making at the airline.

The quarterly loss also comes as Asia's third-largest economy grows at its slowest pace in years and domestic passenger growth cools.

Passenger traffic in India rose only 1.2 per cent year-over-year in September, the slowest increase since March and the second worst pace in five years.

Still, IndiGo's quarterly revenue from operations surged 31 per cent to Rs 8,105 crore as the Gurugram-based carrier flew more customers and introduced new destinations.

IndiGo and smaller rival SpiceJet have benefited so far this year from the collapse of cash-strapped Jet Airways, once country's largest private carrier, as both raced to fill Jet's vacated slots.

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.