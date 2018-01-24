IndiGo Owner InterGlobe Aviation Posts 56% Profit Growth In Third Quarter

Profit came in at Rs 7.62 billion ($119.73 million) for October-December, its best-ever for the third quarter, while revenue from operations grew about 24 per cent to Rs 61.78 billion.
The October-December quarter is usually a strong period for airlines in the country due to multiple holidays falling during that time.
The company said its revenue per available seat kilometre - a measure of its operating earnings - rose about 10.4 per cent to Rs 3.84. Passenger yields, which gauge the average fare paid per mile per customer, climbed 6.3 per cent.
The company expects a 24 per cent rise in fourth-quarter available seat kilometres, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity.
Comments
© Thomson Reuters 2018
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)