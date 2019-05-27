InterGlobe Aviation Reports Five-Fold Jump In March Quarter Profit

IndiGo's yield, a measure of airfare, rose 12 per cent during the quarter

Interglobe Aviation, the owner of India's largest airline by market share, IndiGo, forecast a strong year ahead on Monday, after reporting a fivefold jump in profit for the fourth quarter.

IndiGo and other carriers like SpiceJet have gained passengers in recent months given the woes at Jet Airways, which started grounding its fleet early this year. Jet was forced to stop all operations eventually.

That allowed IndiGo to raise prices on some routes.

IndiGo's yield, a measure of airfare, rose 12 per cent during the quarter. Revenue per available seat kilometre, a measure of the carrier's operating earnings, rose 5.9 per cent to Rs 3.63 in January-March.

Profit rose to Rs 590 crore ($84.87 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with Rs 118 crore a year earlier.

Interglobe said it expected a 30 per cent rise in available seat kilometres in the fiscal year 2020, a measure of the airline's passenger carrying capacity.

Shares of the company closed at record highs, up 2.5 per cent in a broader Mumbai market which ended 0.7 per cent higher.