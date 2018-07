Revenue from operations rose 13.2 per cent to Rs 6,512 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates top Indian airline IndiGo, reported a 97 per cent plunge in first quarter profit hurt by higher fuel expenses and forex losses.

Profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell to Rs 27.7 crore from Rs 811 crore a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Revenue from operations rose 13.2 per cent to Rs 6,512 crore.

