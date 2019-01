InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of country's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, reported a nearly 75 per cent slump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher crude prices and rising competition.

Net profit was 191 crore rupees in the three months ended December 31, compared with a profit of 762 crore rupees a year earlier, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 28.1 per cent to 7,916 crore rupees.