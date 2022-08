InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of IndiGo, posted a smaller loss for the June quarter.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of IndiGo, posted a smaller loss for the June quarter, as demand for air travel picked up in the country.

The company's loss narrowed to 10.65 billion rupees ($134.46 million) from 31.79 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter, when many Indians avoided flying during the second wave of the pandemic.