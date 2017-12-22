IndiGo Offers New Fare Categories. Details Here

Lite Fare Regular Fare Flexible Fare Return Fare Hand Baggage 1 bag of up to 7kg 1 bag of up to 7kg 1 bag of up to 7kg 1 bag of up to 7kg Check-in Baggage NIL. In case the Customer reports with baggage at the airport, a fee of INR 200 will be charged at the airport for 15 Kg baggage allowance. 15/ 20 kg for Domestic/ International Bangkok and Kathmandu only (30kg for Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore Flights) 15/ 20 kg for Domestic/ International Bangkok and Kathmandu only (30kg for Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore Flights) 15/ 20 kg for Domestic/ International Bangkok and Kathmandu only (30kg for Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore Flights) For Baggage above 15 Kg excess baggage charges as per policy will be applicable. Change Fee Rs. 2250 or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. Rs. 2250/ Rs. 2500 (Domestic/ International) or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. Nil for any number of changes Rs. 2250/ Rs. 2500 (Domestic/ International) or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. Cancellation Fee Rs. 3000/ Rs. 3500 or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. (Domestic/ International) Rs. 3000/ Rs. 3500 or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. (Domestic/ International) Rs. 3000/ Rs. 3500 or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. (Domestic/ International) Rs. 3000/ Rs. 3500 or Airfare charges, whichever is lower. (Domestic/ International) Seating Paid Paid Paid Paid Applicability Domestic only, subject to availability. Available on all non-stop, connecting and via flights. Domestic and International Domestic and International. Not available on connections. Domestic and International Travel date should be at least 15 days from the date of booking

IndiGo offers two new fare categories: Lite and Flexible. The Lite fare is meant for the passengers travelling only with a cabin bag of up to 7 kg, according to the airline's website - goindigo.in. This fare type doesn't allow passengers to carry any check-in baggage. However, if a passenger happens to arrive at the airport with a baggage, a fee of Rs 200 will be charged at the airport for 15 kg baggage allowance, according to IndiGo. At the same time, the Flexible fare is meant for the travellers who want flexibility of time and date of travel.As the Flexible tickets are charged extra, there is no fee for any change in the flight timings. However, the change fee is Rs 2,250 (or flight ticket, whichever is lower) on Lite fare.IndiGo explained the two new fare types on its website:(Source: goindigo.in)