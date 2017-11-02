IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,200. Details Here

Indian aviation market is among the fastest growing in the world. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-September 2017 were 849.94 lakh as against 726.98 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, registering a growth of 16.91 per cent.
(IndiGo's website said that an additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking/credit card/debit card)
IndiGo's rival AirAsia India is also offering discounted fares, starting at Rs 1,299. The AirAsia India offer ends on November 5 and is applicable on travel till April 30, 2018.
InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, reported a massive spike in September quarter net at Rs 551.5 crore, boosted by a one-time payment towards engine issues and delayed aircraft deliveries and higher margins. The Gurgaon-based airline, which commands a little over 38 per cent share of the total domestic traffic, is "seriously" looking to participate in the central government's regional connectivity scheme, company's president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh said during the post-earnings analysts call. IndiGo had posted net profit of Rs 139.8 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal year.