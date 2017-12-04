IndiGo Flight Offers: Tickets From Rs 1,005. Details Here

A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati in January were available from a starting price of Rs 1,005.
(IndiGo fares on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, as given on its website - goindigo.in)
The all-inclusive ticket price of Rs 1,005 included a regular fare and fuel charge of Rs 760, according to the IndiGo website.
(IndiGo's flight tickets priced at Rs 1,005 are inclusive of a regular fare of Rs 235, according to its website)
Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.
Another airline AirAsia India is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,099 in a limited-period promotional scheme. The AirAsia India offer requires flyers to make advanced bookings and discounts are subject to availability and on selected flights only, the airline noted. Bookings for the AirAsia India offer - applicable on travel from May 7, 2018 to January 31, 2019 - are open till December 10, 2017, according to the airline's website - airasia.com.
Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).
Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service expects the annual air traffic growth in India to moderate to 8-10 per cent over the next two years. Moody's said that major airports in India have been registering a strong rise in passenger traffic - which has recorded two years of 20 per cent-plus growth. Rising middle class, lower air ticket prices and improving regional connectivity have been the main drivers for the growth, the agency noted.
(With agency inputs)