IndiGo's New Year Sale: International Flight Tickets Start From 3,299 Rupees

The booking period of IndiGo's offer ends on December 16, 2018.

IndiGo on Wednesday announced four-day New Year sale across its international network covering over 90 routes. As part of this winter special sale, IndiGo is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 3,299, said the low cost carrier in a press release. The booking period of IndiGo's offer ends on December 16, 2018. This special sale is valid for travel between December 27, 2018 and April 15, 2019. IndiGo's offer on international flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

"As December marks the beginning of Christmas and New Year celebrations across the world, we are offering the lowest fares to our customers who wish to travel overseas with family and friends as part of their winter vacations. Through this special sale initiative, we wish our customers Merry Christmas and a great 2019," IndiGo said in a statement. Corporate and leisure customers willing to plan their travel under the offer can book tickets via airline's official website- goindigo.in. This offer is available across all distribution channels, the carrier further said.

Routes and fare details of IndiGo's new offer

Sector One-way Fare (INR) Chennai – Colombo Rs 3,299 Kochi – Male Rs 3,999 Kochi – Muscat Rs 3,899 Ahmedabad – Muscat Rs 4,299 Bangalore – Kuala Lumpur Rs 4,999 Bombay – Muscat Rs 5,099 Bangalore – Colombo Rs 5,099 Bombay – Dubai Rs 5,699 Delhi – Dubai Rs 6,299 Delhi – Kuala Lumpur Rs 6,899

Terms and conditions of IndiGo's new offer

1. IndiGo's offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least fifteen days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019.

2. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo's international network.

3. Under IndiGo's new offer, limited inventory is available. Therefore discounts will be provided to customer subject to availability and at the sole discretion of the airline, according to IndiGo.

4. The discount offer is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes.

5. The offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. However, change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, noted the airline.

In a separate announcement, IndiGo introduced daily non-stop flights between Bhopal and Hyderabad, and between Jabalpur and Hyderabad at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999. IndiGo's new connections will come into effect from January 5, 2019. Earlier last week, the airline launched its first international flight from Vijayawada jointly with the Andhra Pradesh government.