IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets Starting At Rs 1,098 On Select Routes. Details Here





Routes on which Indigo is offering discounts

IndiGo is offering all-inclusive domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,098 for select one-way routes. Indigo's special fare of Rs 1,098 is available for flights between New Delhi to Jaipur. IndiGo is also offering special discounted fares on flights between Delhi to Mumbai, Bangalore to Pune, Chennai to Kolkata, Ahmedabad to Goa, Mumbai to Varanasi, Bangalore to Guwahati, among others, a search on Indigo's official website- goindigo.in showed. According to an online booking portal, Indigo's special fares are 18 per cent lower than average fares.A search on the IndiGo bookings portal showed tickets for flights from Delhi to Jaipur on April 14, 2018 were being sold at Rs 1,005.IndiGo is also offering discounted all-inclusive fares on flights from Chennai to Kochi (starting at Rs 1,122), Bangalore to Visakhapatnam (starting at Rs 1,758), from New Delhi to Mumbai (starting at Rs 1,850), from Bangalore to Pune (starting at Rs 1,854), from Patna to New Delhi (starting at Rs 1,905), from Bangalore to Chennai (starting at Rs 1,946), from Mumbai to Bangalore (starting at Rs 1,961), from Kolkata to Guwahati (starting at Rs 2,097), from Kolkata to New Delhi (starting at Rs 2,249), from Mumbai to Bangalore (starting at Rs 2,393), from Ahmedabad to Goa (starting at Rs 2,703), from Pune to New Delhi (starting at Rs 2,814), from Chennai to Kolkata (starting at Rs 3,892), from Jaipur to Bangalore (starting at Rs 3,855), from Bangalore to Guwahati (starting at Rs 3,607), from Mumbai to Patna (starting at Rs 3,539), from New Delhi to Kochi (starting at Rs 3,537), from Mumbai to Varanasi (starting at Rs 3,321) and from New Delhi to Goa (starting at Rs 3,080).According to a press release issued by the airlines, IndiGo is India's largest airline with a market share of 39% as of November 2017. IndiGo with its fleet over 150 Airbus A320 family aircraft and 3 ATRs operates over 1000 daily flights connecting 49 destinations.