Profit
Home | Industries

IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,799 On These New Routes

IndiGo's recent announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Industries | | Updated: December 19, 2018 13:09 IST
Earlier last month, IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively.


IndiGo on Tuesday announced Kannur as its 67th destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kannur with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Hubli, effective from January 25, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799, said the low cost carrier in a press release. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via airline's official website- goindigo.in. IndiGo's recent announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:
 

Flight NumberOriginDestinationFrequencyDepartureArrivalFares
6E 7166KannurHyderabadDaily9:1511:00Rs 2599
6E 7167HyderabadKannurDaily11:3513:25Rs 2599
6E 7972KannurChennaiDaily13:4515:20Rs 2500
6E 7971ChennaiKannurDaily16:0017:30Rs 2500
6E 7979KannurHubliDaily17:5019:05Rs 1999
6E 7981HubliKannurDaily19:2520:45Rs 1999
6E 7977BengaluruKannurDaily20:0021:05Rs 1799
6E 7978KannurBengaluruDaily21:2522:30Rs 1799

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

"The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," IndiGo said in a statement. "These new services will benefit customers with more flying options and will also boost tourism stemming from nearby regional destinations including Kasaragod and Wayanad in Kerala, and Coorg in Karnataka," the airline further said.

Earlier last month, IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019. Additionally, the airline will also operate its fourth daily return flight between Hyderabad and Tirupati from January 2019. 

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 200 aircraft including Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations, said the press release.

