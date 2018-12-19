IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,799 On These New Routes

Earlier last month, IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively.

IndiGo on Tuesday announced Kannur as its 67th destination. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kannur with Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Hubli, effective from January 25, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799, said the low cost carrier in a press release. Customers willing to avail the services can book flight tickets via airline's official website- goindigo.in. IndiGo's recent announcement comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights:



Flight Number Origin Destination Frequency Departure Arrival Fares 6E 7166 Kannur Hyderabad Daily 9:15 11:00 Rs 2599 6E 7167 Hyderabad Kannur Daily 11:35 13:25 Rs 2599 6E 7972 Kannur Chennai Daily 13:45 15:20 Rs 2500 6E 7971 Chennai Kannur Daily 16:00 17:30 Rs 2500 6E 7979 Kannur Hubli Daily 17:50 19:05 Rs 1999 6E 7981 Hubli Kannur Daily 19:25 20:45 Rs 1999 6E 7977 Bengaluru Kannur Daily 20:00 21:05 Rs 1799 6E 7978 Kannur Bengaluru Daily 21:25 22:30 Rs 1799

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

"The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," IndiGo said in a statement. "These new services will benefit customers with more flying options and will also boost tourism stemming from nearby regional destinations including Kasaragod and Wayanad in Kerala, and Coorg in Karnataka," the airline further said.

Earlier last month, IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019. Additionally, the airline will also operate its fourth daily return flight between Hyderabad and Tirupati from January 2019.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 200 aircraft including Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations, said the press release.