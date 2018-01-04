IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,200: Routes, Bookings And Other Details

(IndiGo was offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,100, according to its website)
Some other starting fares being offered by IndiGo included Rs 1,105 for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati; Rs 1,120 for Chennai to Bengaluru; Rs 1,148 for Chennai to Coimbatore; Rs 1,176 for Delhi to Jaipur, and Rs 1,212 for those taking off from Kochi to Chennai, according to the airline's website.
(Tickets priced at Rs 1,100 by IndiGo for flights from Coimbatore to Chennai included a regular fare of Rs 190, according to the airline's website)
Tickets priced below Rs 1,200 from IndiGo come at a time airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market are witnessing stiff competition amid high passenger growth.
Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the year gone by (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.