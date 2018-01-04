IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets Below Rs 1,200: Routes, Bookings And Other Details An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking/credit cards or debit cards, according to IndiGo.

Amid high competition in the Indian skies, IndiGo was offering tickets starting at Rs 1,100 on select routes. Some IndiGo flights from Coimbatore to Chennai this month and next month were available for booking at Rs 1,100, according to the airline's website - goindigo.in. An additional, non-refundable convenience fee of Rs 200 per passenger per sector will be levied on all online payments made through net banking/credit cards or debit cards, IndiGo mentioned on its website. A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Thursday showed tickets for flights on the Coimbatore-Chennai sector started at Rs 1,100.(IndiGo was offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,100, according to its website)Some other starting fares being offered by IndiGo included Rs 1,105 for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati; Rs 1,120 for Chennai to Bengaluru; Rs 1,148 for Chennai to Coimbatore; Rs 1,176 for Delhi to Jaipur, and Rs 1,212 for those taking off from Kochi to Chennai, according to the airline's website.(Tickets priced at Rs 1,100 by IndiGo for flights from Coimbatore to Chennai included a regular fare of Rs 190, according to the airline's website)Tickets priced below Rs 1,200 from IndiGo come at a time airlines operating in the domestic civil aviation market are witnessing stiff competition amid high passenger growth. Many airlines offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand. Registering double-digit growth rates for more than two years, India's domestic civil aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world.Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the year gone by (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.