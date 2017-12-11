IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets At Rs 999. Details On Bookings, Routes Here Many airlines, including IndiGo, have been coming up with discounted offers to attract flyers.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT IndiGo's Rs 999 offer is applicable on the Delhi-Jaipur route, according to the airline's website IndiGo is offering tickets starting at Rs 999 on select flights. According to the airline's website - goindigo.in, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets at a starting price of Rs 999 on flights from Delhi to Jaipur. Some other starting fares (inclusive of taxes) include



A search on the IndiGo portal on Monday showed tickets for flights from Delhi to Jaipur early January were available for booking from Rs 999.



Also, tickets for flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati in January were available at Rs 1,005.



Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.



According to rating agency Icra, domestic passenger traffic growth moderated to 16.3 per cent in the first half of financial year 2018, after having grown at above 20 per cent over the last two years. Though the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices remained higher during the first half on a year-on-year basis, the ability of the airlines to pass-on the same supported the profitability of the industry during H1 FY2018, Icra noted.



Going forward, strong demand during the peak season is expected to support the industry profitability in the second half of FY2018, the domestic credit ratings agency added.



Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



