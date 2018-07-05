IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 999 This Monsoon. Routes, Schedule And Other Details

The travel period of IndiGo's offer ends on September 27, 2018

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999, said the airline on its official Twitter handle. Under this offer, customers can book flight tickets till July 8, 2018. The travel period of the offer ends on September 27, 2018. The carrier is also offering an additional 10 per cent cashback on booking via Airtel Payments Bank and Mobikwik e-wallets, said IndiGo on it's official website- goindigo.in. IndiGo’s all-inclusive offer starting from Rs 999 is available on bookings made through all channels, stated the carrier.

Schedule of IndiGo’s new offer

IndiGo is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999 on flights flying from Chennai to Bengaluru, Dehrdaun to Delhi, Delhi to Chandigarh and Delhi to Jaipur. Also, the carrier is offering discounted tickets on flights flying from Chennai to Goa (starting at Rs 1,819), Bengaluru to pune (starting at Rs 1,831), Chennai to pune (starting at Rs 1,999), Hyderabad to Tirupati (starting at Rs 1,999), among others.

Origin Destination Fare Chennai Bengaluru 999 Dehradun Delhi 999 Delhi Chandigarh 999 Delhi Jaipur 999 Bengaluru Kochi 1299 Bengaluru Hyderabad 1401 Chandigarh Delhi 1301 Chennai Hyderabad 1290 Delhi Ahmedabad 1699 Delhi Hyderabad 1729 Delhi Srinagar 1747 Delhi Varanasi 1799 Goa Mumbai 1698 Hubli Bengaluru 1401 Kochi Bengaluru 1139 Jaipur Udaipur 1599 Madurai Chennai 1201

Terms and conditions of IndiGo’s new offer

1. IndiGo’s offer is available on limited seats on selected sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out, said the carrier.

2. The fares paid for tickets purchased under this offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.

3. The itinerary of the IndiGo ticket purchased under the offer may be revised by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference.

4. This offer is valid only on non-stop flights operating on IndiGo’s domestic network.

5. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

6. All IndiGo flight bookings made under this offer are subject to IndiGo’s conditions of carriage available at IndiGo’s website.

7. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion. The offer may be modified or terminated, at any time by IndiGo, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation, mentioned the carrier.

8. IndiGo’s decision with respect to all transactions under the offer, shall be final and binding on all the participating customers.

Meamwhile, rival GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 999. SpiceJet is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 999. AirAsia India is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,299.