IndiGo Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From 999 Rupees, Details Here

Under IndiGo's offer, customers can book flight tickets till May 16

Budget carrier IndiGo is offering 10 lakh seats on sale in a limited-period offer, said the airline on microblogging website, Twitter. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 and international flight tickets from rs 3,499. Under the offer, customers can book flight tickets till May 16. The travel period on the offer is valid from from May 29 to September 28, 2019, according to IndiGo's website, goindigo.in. The airline is also offering 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 750 when a passenger pays with digibank debit card and cashback up to Rs 1,000 on payment with MobiKwik wallet.

Your fare-y tales will now come true ????‍♀ as our sale is here. Plan your vacation from our wide network of 53 domestic and 17 international destinations. So, just start booking, fly daily, fly #IndiGo.???? https://t.co/9CEUas8C9s#IndiGoBumperSeatSale#10LakhSeats#TenTasticSalepic.twitter.com/F4na8mPBUC — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 14, 2019

Under the offer, IndiGo is offering flight tickets Delhi to Ahmedabad starting at Rs 1,899, Delhi to Amritsar at 1,799, Delhi to Bengaluru 2,799 and Delhi to Chandigarh at Rs 1,299, according to the private sector airline's portal. On the international front, IndiGo is offering tickets to Abu Dhabi from New Delhi starting at Rs 6,799.

However, the offer is valid for bookings made during the period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, said the airline. Also, the date of travel should not be later than September 28, 2019.

The offer is also valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo's domestic and international network and cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion.

