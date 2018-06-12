IndiGo Offers Discount On Flight Tickets. Booking Dates, Schedule, Routes Here

Time to take off again with cool offers! Book your #6Eflight tickets on IndiGo mobile app or website and get upto 10% off. Also, avail additional cashback on paying via Mobikwik and Airtel Payments bank. Offer valid only for two days. So Hurry! Book now https://t.co/AEIUhqVf99pic.twitter.com/KIukqJfO8w— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 12, 2018
Destinations included in IndiGo's discount offer:
IndiGo's discount offer is valid from a host of domestic and international destinations.
On domestic front, the discount is available on booking of tickets from Agartala to Chennai, Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, Amritsar to Bengaluru, Bagdogra to Delhi, Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru to Patna, Bhuabaneswar to Mumbai among others.
On international front, the discount is available on booking of tickets from Bengaluru to Colombo, Dubai and Sinagapore, from Doha to Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad among others.
IndiGo's discount offer in detail:
1. The discount can be availed by using the promo code 6ESUMMER at the time of booking of flight tickets.
2. IndiGo's offer of is valid only on the base fare is applicable on limited bookings per flight, and is available on first come first serve basis.
3. The offer is applicable on bookings made at least 15 days before the date of travel.
Comments4. IndiGo's offer is not valid on group bookings and any flight bookings made through travel agents or by corporates.
5. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or scheme of IndiGo and is non-transferable.