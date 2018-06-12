NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Offers Discount On Flight Tickets. Booking Dates, Schedule, Routes Here

IndiGo's discount can be availed by using the promo code 6ESUMMER at the time of booking of flight tickets.

Aviation | | Updated: June 12, 2018 14:38 IST
9 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IndiGo Offers Discount On Flight Tickets. Booking Dates, Schedule, Routes Here

IndiGo's discount offer is valid from a host of domestic and international destinations.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced a 10 per cent discount on domestic and international domestic flight tickets. Country's largest airline informed about the offer on microblogging website -- Twitter. Customers can also avail additional cashback on paying via Mobikwik and Airtel Payments bank, it further said. IndiGo's discount offer -- valid both on mobile app and website -- is valid from June 12 to June 13, 2018 and the travel period to avail the offer is from July 5 to September 27, 2018. Recently, the airline also announced Tuticorin as its 53rd destination. The carrier with its 10th ATR aircraft will be flying three daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Tuticorin.  
Destinations included in IndiGo's discount offer:

IndiGo's discount offer is valid from a host of domestic and international destinations.  

On domestic front, the discount is available on booking of tickets from Agartala to Chennai, Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, Amritsar to Bengaluru, Bagdogra to Delhi, Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru to Patna, Bhuabaneswar to Mumbai among others. 

On international front, the discount is available on booking of tickets from Bengaluru to Colombo, Dubai and Sinagapore, from Doha to Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad among others.

IndiGo's discount offer in detail:

1. The discount can be availed by using the promo code 6ESUMMER at the time of booking of flight tickets.

2. IndiGo's offer of is valid only on the base fare is applicable on limited bookings per flight, and is available on first come first serve basis. 

3. The offer is applicable on bookings made at least 15 days before the date of travel.

Comments
4. IndiGo's offer is not valid on group bookings and any flight bookings made through travel agents or by corporates.

5. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or scheme of IndiGo and is non-transferable. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiGoIndiGo discount offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top