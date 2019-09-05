IndiGo Offers Discount On Domestic, International Flights. Details Here

IndiGo's offer is valid only on non-stop flights and cannot be clubbed with any other scheme.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, is offering a discount on flight tickets in a limited-period sale. Under the sale, the private airline is offering a 10 per cent off on base fare on select domestic and international flights for which bookings can be done till September 5. The travel period under the offer is valid from September 11 to September 25, according to the carrier's website, goindigo.in. However, one needs to make the bookings at least seven days before the date of departure, noted the budget carrier.

Passengers can avail the discount by using the promo code "SALE10" on bookings done via IndiGo's portal or mobile app.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights and cannot be clubbed with any other scheme or promotion, according to IndiGo.

Airlines in the country have come up with additional flights and promotional schemes amid high competition in civil aviation market.

Last week, IndiGo also announced new international flights. The carrier will operate flights on the Delhi-Riyadh-Delhi route from October 11 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 9,899. IndiGo also said it will start daily direct flights on the Delhi-Chengdu route from September 15.

Domestic airlines carried 825.64 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2019, marking a growth of 3.15 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to data from regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

