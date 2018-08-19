IndiGo Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets To Senior Citizens. Details Here

IndiGo's senior citizen discount scheme is valid on both one-way and round-trip bookings.

Budget carrier IndiGo has come up with an offer for senior citizens and is offering a six per cent discount on booking of domestic flight tickets. The discount would be applicable on base fare, said the country's largest airline on its website -- goindigo.in. IndiGo's offer comes at a time when airlines in the country are offering a host of discount offers to attract customers. However, IndiGo's special discount offer is applicable only for senior citizens above the age of 60 years.

Here are the key things to know about IndiGo's discount offer:

1. One needs to book flight tickets through IndiGo's official website to avail the senior citizen's discount offer.

2. This discount offer is applicable for bookings made till December 31, 2018, said IndiGo.

3. The senior citizen discount scheme is valid on both one-way and round-trip bookings.

4. However, web check-in is not allowed for the discounted senior citizen bookings and the scheme cannot be combined with any other offers/discounts/promotions.

5. It is also mandatory for the senior citizens to carry a valid photo ID with date of birth and display it at the time of check-in at the airport. Failure in producing proof will result in charging prevailing fares, said the airline.

Meanwhile, rival airlines are offering discounts on flight tickets and also on seat selections. AirAsia India is offering up to 45 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways has announced a 'Seat Select' sale scheme, offering an opportunity to select preferred seats at Rs. 200 for economy class passengers.