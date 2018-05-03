IndiGo Offers 20% Discount On Food and Beverages. Details Here IndiGo's discount offer is valid from May 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT IndiGo's offer is valid only on transactions made using MasterCard Credit Cards.



Here are the details of terms and conditions of IndiGo's offer:



1. The offer is not applicable on any merchandise sale available aboard IndiGo during the flight.



2. The customer shall become ineligible to participate in this offer if his/her card is cancelled before the expiry of /during the offer period.



3. The offer cannot be combined with any other offer and cannot be transferred or assigned to any other person/customer.



Offer comes at a time when domestic civil aviation market has seen a robust growth since in the few months and airlines have come up with attractive discount offers and schemes to woo customers and increase their passenger share.



Earlier this week,



Last month,



