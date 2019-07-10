10-Point Guide On IndiGo Co-Founders' Public Feud

Sebi has asked InterGlobe - the parent company of IndiGo - to respond to the letter by July 19

India's largest airline IndiGo, a rare success story in the challenging aviation industry, is caught in a messy feud between its founders. Shares in InterGlobe Aviation - the owner of IndiGo - fell as much as 19 per cent on Wednesday after one of its founders, Rakesh Gangwal, sought regulatory intervention in alleged misgovernance, targeting his long-time friend and co-founder Rahul Bhatia. In a letter to market regulator Sebi, Mr Gangwal alleged serious violation of corporate governance rules, saying the company has "started veering off" from its core principles and values. Along with their affiliates, Mr Gangwal and Mr Bhatia each hold a more than 35 per cent stake in the company - which means both have a major say in the company's strategy and plans.