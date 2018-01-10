IndiGo New Year Sale: Last Day To Avail Flight Tickets From Rs 899

Under its New Year Sale, Indigo is offering tickets starting at Rs 899 on flights from Delhi to Chandigarh; Rs 999 from Delhi to Jaipur; Rs 1,099 from Delhi to Amritsar, and Rs 1,299 on those from Delhi to Dehradun, according to the airline's website.
Here are 10 things to know about the IndiGo New Year Sale offer:
1. The New Year Sale offer is applicable on flight bookings made through all channels.
2. IndiGo said limited seats were being offered under the New Year Sale, without divulging the total number of flight seats. Offer is available on limited seats on selected sectors and flights. If applicable seats are sold out, regular fares will appear.
3. Fares in the New Year Sale offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by customer. "On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded," IndiGo noted.
4. The New Year Sale offer, according to IndiGo, cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion.
5. "The New Year Sale offer may be modified or terminated, at any time by IndiGo, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation," the airline added.
6. IndiGo is also offering an additional cashback of 10 up to Rs. 600 and special service vouchers of up to Rs. 600 on payments made with HDFC Bank credit cards, the airline noted on its website.
7. The offer is applicable on HDFC Bank's retail credit cards "excluding any corporate credit cards, commercial credit cards, NetSafe cards and any delinquent or over-limit credit cards", IndiGo added.
8. IndiGo said the offer on HDFC Bank credit cards is applicable on the airline's website and mobile app only.
9. Rs. 600 is the maximum amount of cashback or IndiGo vouchers that can be earned on a round-trip ticket, IndiGo added.
IndiGo has listed on its website the sectors and the lowest one-way fares offered by it under the New Year Sale:
|Sector
|Sale fare (lowest all-inclusive one-way fare)
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|Rs 899
|Delhi
|Jaipur
|Rs 999
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|Rs 1099
|Delhi
|Dehradun
|Rs 1299
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|Rs 1399
|Delhi
|Indore
|Rs 1499
|Delhi
|Udaipur
|Rs 1499
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1699
|Delhi
|Raipur
|Rs 1699
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|Rs 1699
|Delhi
|Vadodara
|Rs 1699
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1799
|Delhi
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 1899
|Delhi
|Patna
|Rs 1899
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|Rs 2099
|Delhi
|Chennai
|Rs 2699
|Delhi
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs 2699
|Delhi
|Kochi
|Rs 2799
|Delhi
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Rs 3199
|Delhi
|Coimbatore
|Rs 3999
|Delhi
|Dubai
|Rs 5599
|Delhi
|Doha
|Rs 6999
IndiGo recently commenced three daily flights to Hyderabad and two to Bangalore from Tirupati and back.