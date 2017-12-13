IndiGo New Year Offer: Flight Tickets From Rs 1,218. Details Here According to IndiGo, the offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

Fares under the sale are applicable for travel between January 10, 2018 and March 31, 2018, says IndiGo



"Start the new year with a bang, with fares starting as low as Rs. 1218 on select flights. Book by 15th December, 2017 for travel between 10th January 2018 and 31st March, 2018," IndiGo said on its website.



A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Wednesday showed tickets for flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in mid-January were available for booking at Rs 1,346.



Here are five other things to know about the IndiGo sale:



According to the IndiGo website, the offer is valid only on select non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.



This offer is subject to availability, IndiGo noted.



The offer is applicable on bookings made eight days prior to travel, IndiGo added.



"The offer is applicable on all our booking channels," IndiGo said.



Some other fares offered under the sale include Rs 1,725, for flights from Pune to Chennai, Rs 1,780 (Mumbai to Goa), Rs 1902 (Goa to Mumbai and Rs 1970 (Delhi to Srinagar), according to its website.



IndiGo listed special fares applicable to some sectors under the sale: Origin Destination Sale Fare (Rs) Ahmedabad Mumbai 1218 Delhi Patna 1350 Bengaluru Hyderabad 1400 Hyderabad Bengaluru 1418 Pune Chennai 1725 Mumbai Goa 1780 Goa Mumbai 1902 Delhi Srinagar 1970 Chennai Pune 1993 Nagpur Mumbai 2048 Delhi Mumbai 2092 Pune Delhi 2302 Mumbai Nagpur 2363 Hyderabad Kolkata 2428 Delhi Bengaluru 2525 Mumbai Kochi 2531 Pune Kolkata 2883 Kolkata Pune 3042 Ranchi Bengaluru 3314 Guwahati Delhi 3630 Srinagar Mumbai 3786 Airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts.



According to rating agency Icra, domestic passenger traffic growth moderated to 16.3 per cent in the first half of financial year 2018, after having grown at above 20 per cent over the last two years. Though the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices remained higher during the first half on a year-on-year basis, the ability of the airlines to pass-on the same supported the profitability of the industry during H1 FY2018, Icra noted.



Going forward, strong demand during the peak season is expected to support the industry profitability in the second half of FY2018, the domestic credit ratings agency added.



Domestic airlines carried 954.45 lakh passengers in the first 10 months of 2017 (January-October), as against 813.70 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 17.30 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).



