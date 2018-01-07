IndiGo Launches Tirupati Operations Today. Flight Details Here Tirupati will be connected by three daily non-stop flights to Hyderabad and double daily non-stop flights to Bengaluru.

Share EMAIL PRINT Indigo operates over 1000 daily flights connecting 47 destinations.



IndiGo expanded its regional network by adding Tirupati on its destination network. Tirupati will be connected by three daily non-stop flights to Hyderabad and double daily non-stop flights to Bengaluru, said a press release issued by the airlines. Apart from this Tirupati will also be connected to many new cities on IndiGo's existing network of Airbus 320s and ATRs. IndiGo will connect Tirupati to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Dubai, Singapore among other cities via Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mangalore, the release further said.IndiGo has also recently announced six new flights and five additional frequencies on its existing domestic network. IndiGo will connect Chennai for the first time with Udaipur, Varanasi, Patna and Lucknow which will be effective from February 1.IndiGo will also introduce a direct flight on the Patna-Varanasi, Udaipur-Jaipur and Jaipur-Chennai sectors as well. Booking for these flights are open with immediate effect. IndiGo has market share of 39% as of November 2017. It has a Technical Dispatch Reliability of 99.84% (as of September 2017). Indigo has a fleet of over 150 Airbus A320 family aircraft and 3 ATRs. The airline operates over 1000 daily flights connecting 47 destinations. IndiGo recently announced the introduction of ATR aircraft to its fleet and four new destinations - Colombo, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Tirupati - to its network.