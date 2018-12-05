NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
IndiGo Launches New Non-Stop International Flights From This City

IndiGo offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations.

Aviation | | Updated: December 05, 2018 18:35 IST
IndiGo currently has a fleet of 198 Airbus A320 including 12 ATR aircraft.


Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday launched first international flight from Vijayawada jointly with the Andhra Pradesh government, a press release issued by the airline noted. As part of this strategic partnership between the two, IndiGo will now operate two weekly non-stop services between Vijayawada and Singapore. Customers willing to avail the new flight services can book tickets via IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travelers from Vijayawada, who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the low-cost airline said.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flight services:

Flight No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequency
6E 34SingaporeVijayawada14:0016:15Tuesday, Thursday
6E 33VijayawadaSingapore18:2001:45 (+1)Tuesday, Thursday

(As mentioned in IndiGo's press release)

Earlier last month, IndiGo announced Bhopal and Jabalpur as its 65th and 66th destinations respectively. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between Bhopal-Hyderabad and Jabalpur-Hyderabad, effective from January 5, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999.

In a separate announcement, IndiGo introduced non-stop flights between Allahabad and Bengaluru. With this new connectivity, Allahabad-Bengaluru route became the sixth RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN) route on IndiGo's network. UDAN aims at making air travel affordable for the common man. The carrier will also operate a daily non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Bangalore, effective from December 11, 2018.  

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 198 Airbus A320 including 12 ATR aircraft. The airline offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations, said the press release.

