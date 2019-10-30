IndiGo Launches New Flights, Tickets Start From Rs 1,898

Earlier this month, IndiGo inaugurated operations to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from Kolkata.

Passenger carrier IndiGo inaugurated flights from Shirdi and Mysore on Sunday, making them airline's 59th and 60th domestic destinations respectively. The airline now operates flights on the Shirdi-Bengaluru, Shirdi-Hyderabad, Shridi-Indore, Mysore-Hyderabad routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,954, IndiGo said in a statement. Additionally, the airline launched flights on the Bengaluru-Tuticorin, Bengaluru-Rajahmundry, Madurai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Belgaum, Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes on Sunday. The flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,898 on these routes. Bookings for the new routes are open on the airline's official website - goindigo.in. (Also read: Vistara Announces New Flights On Its International Network)

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights:

Flight Number Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares 6E 7241 Daily except Thursday Bengaluru 6:35 Tuticorin 8:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 1898 6E 7241 Thursdays Bengaluru 6:15 Tuticorin 7:55 31-Oct-19 Rs 1898 6E 7242 Daily except Thursday Tuticorin 8:35 Bengaluru 10:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 1899 6E 7242 Thursdays Tuticorin 8:15 Bengaluru 9:50 31-Oct-19 Rs 1899 6E 7245 Daily Bengaluru 10:40 Shirdi 13:00 27-Oct-19 Rs 4392 6E 7246 Daily Shirdi 13:20 Bengaluru 15:40 27-Oct-19 Rs 3996 6E 7231 Daily Bengaluru 16:05 Rajahmundry 17:50 27-Oct-19 Rs 2997 6E 7232 Daily Rajahmundry 20:30 Bengaluru 22:20 27-Oct-19 Rs 3298 6E 7171 Daily except Tuesday Bengaluru 7:25 Madurai 8:55 27-Oct-19 Rs 2299 6E 7172 Daily except Tuesday Madurai 9:15 Bengaluru 10:40 27-Oct-19 Rs 2298 6E 7172 Daily except Tuesday Bengaluru 11:05 Belgaum 12:30 27-Oct-19 Rs 1994 6E 7182 Daily except Tuesday Belgaum 12:50 Bengaluru 14:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 1899 6E 7173 Daily except Tuesday Bengaluru 14:45 Hyderabad 16:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 2132 6E 7921 Daily except Tuesday Hyderabad 16:45 Mysore 18:40 27-Oct-19 Rs 2650 6E 7922 Daily except Tuesday Mysore 19:40 Hyderabad 21:50 27-Oct-19 Rs 3191 6E 7176 Daily except Tuesday Hyderabad 22:45 Bengaluru 0:20 27-Oct-19 Rs 2157 6E 7173 Tuesday Bengaluru 9:30 Hyderabad 11:00 29-Oct-19 Rs 2132 6E 7921 Tuesday Hyderabad 11:20 Mysore 13:10 29-Oct-19 Rs 2650 6E 7922 Tuesday Mysore 13:30 Hyderabad 15:25 29-Oct-19 Rs 3191 6E 7176 Tuesday Hyderabad 15:50 Bengaluru 17:20 29-Oct-19 Rs 2157 6E 7966 Daily Hyderabad 15:35 Belgaum 16:55 27-Oct-19 Rs 2549 6E 7968 Daily Belgaum 17:15 Hyderabad 18:40 27-Oct-19 Rs 2549 6E 7226 Daily Hyderabad 7:45 Shirdi 9:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 2872 6E 7227 Daily Shirdi 9:35 Indore 10:55 27-Oct-19 Rs 2257 6E 7177 Daily Indore 11:20 Shirdi 12:35 27-Oct-19 Rs 1954 6E 7104 Daily Shirdi 12:55 Hyderabad 14:20 27-Oct-19 Rs 2268 6E 7166 Daily Hyderabad 14:45 Shirdi 16:25 27-Oct-19 Rs 2872 6E 7167 Daily Shirdi 16:45 Hyderabad 18:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 2268 6E 7167 Daily Hyderabad 18:35 Vijayawada 19:35 27-Oct-19 Rs 1998 6E 7158 Daily Vijayawada 19:55 Hyderabad 21:15 27-Oct-19 Rs 1899 (Source: IndiGo) "The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options", the airline said. "All these flights are being operated on IndiGo's ATR fleet," it added. Earlier this month, IndiGo inaugurated operations to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam from Kolkata. It also started flights on the Kolkata-Guangzhou (in China) route. The announcements from IndiGo come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

