IndiGo Launches New Flights, Tickets Start From Rs 1,898

Passenger carrier IndiGo inaugurated flights from Shirdi and Mysore on Sunday, making them airline's 59th and 60th domestic destinations respectively. The airline now operates flights on the Shirdi-Bengaluru, Shirdi-Hyderabad, Shridi-Indore, Mysore-Hyderabad routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,954, IndiGo said in a statement. Additionally, the airline launched flights on the Bengaluru-Tuticorin, Bengaluru-Rajahmundry, Madurai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Belgaum, Hyderabad-Vijayawada routes on Sunday. The flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,898 on these routes. Bookings for the new routes are open on the airline's official website - goindigo.in. (Also read: Vistara Announces New Flights On Its International Network)
Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights:
|Flight Number
|Frequency
|Origin
|Departure
|Destination
|Arrival
|Effective Date
|Fares
|6E 7241
|Daily except Thursday
|Bengaluru
|6:35
|Tuticorin
|8:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1898
|6E 7241
|Thursdays
|Bengaluru
|6:15
|Tuticorin
|7:55
|31-Oct-19
|Rs 1898
|6E 7242
|Daily except Thursday
|Tuticorin
|8:35
|Bengaluru
|10:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1899
|6E 7242
|Thursdays
|Tuticorin
|8:15
|Bengaluru
|9:50
|31-Oct-19
|Rs 1899
|6E 7245
|Daily
|Bengaluru
|10:40
|Shirdi
|13:00
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 4392
|6E 7246
|Daily
|Shirdi
|13:20
|Bengaluru
|15:40
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 3996
|6E 7231
|Daily
|Bengaluru
|16:05
|Rajahmundry
|17:50
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2997
|6E 7232
|Daily
|Rajahmundry
|20:30
|Bengaluru
|22:20
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 3298
|6E 7171
|Daily except Tuesday
|Bengaluru
|7:25
|Madurai
|8:55
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2299
|6E 7172
|Daily except Tuesday
|Madurai
|9:15
|Bengaluru
|10:40
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2298
|6E 7172
|Daily except Tuesday
|Bengaluru
|11:05
|Belgaum
|12:30
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1994
|6E 7182
|Daily except Tuesday
|Belgaum
|12:50
|Bengaluru
|14:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1899
|6E 7173
|Daily except Tuesday
|Bengaluru
|14:45
|Hyderabad
|16:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2132
|6E 7921
|Daily except Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|16:45
|Mysore
|18:40
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2650
|6E 7922
|Daily except Tuesday
|Mysore
|19:40
|Hyderabad
|21:50
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 3191
|6E 7176
|Daily except Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|22:45
|Bengaluru
|0:20
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2157
|6E 7173
|Tuesday
|Bengaluru
|9:30
|Hyderabad
|11:00
|29-Oct-19
|Rs 2132
|6E 7921
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|11:20
|Mysore
|13:10
|29-Oct-19
|Rs 2650
|6E 7922
|Tuesday
|Mysore
|13:30
|Hyderabad
|15:25
|29-Oct-19
|Rs 3191
|6E 7176
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad
|15:50
|Bengaluru
|17:20
|29-Oct-19
|Rs 2157
|6E 7966
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|15:35
|Belgaum
|16:55
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2549
|6E 7968
|Daily
|Belgaum
|17:15
|Hyderabad
|18:40
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2549
|6E 7226
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|7:45
|Shirdi
|9:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2872
|6E 7227
|Daily
|Shirdi
|9:35
|Indore
|10:55
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2257
|6E 7177
|Daily
|Indore
|11:20
|Shirdi
|12:35
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1954
|6E 7104
|Daily
|Shirdi
|12:55
|Hyderabad
|14:20
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2268
|6E 7166
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|14:45
|Shirdi
|16:25
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2872
|6E 7167
|Daily
|Shirdi
|16:45
|Hyderabad
|18:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 2268
|6E 7167
|Daily
|Hyderabad
|18:35
|Vijayawada
|19:35
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1998
|6E 7158
|Daily
|Vijayawada
|19:55
|Hyderabad
|21:15
|27-Oct-19
|Rs 1899
(Source: IndiGo)
"The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options", the airline said. "All these flights are being operated on IndiGo's ATR fleet," it added.
Earlier this month, IndiGo inaugurated operations to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam from Kolkata. It also started flights on the Kolkata-Guangzhou (in China) route.
The announcements from IndiGo come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market. Domestic airlines carried 1,058.91 lakh passengers in the first nine months of calendar year 2019, marking an increase of 3.01 per cent over the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).
