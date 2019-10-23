IndiGo Launches New International Flights. Details Here

Earlier in October, IndiGo commenced operations on Kolkata-Hanoi route.

Passenger carrier IndiGo commenced operations to Guangzhou, China from Kolkata on October 20, making Guangzhou its 23rd international destination and 83rd overall destination, the company said in a statement. "We are pleased to inaugurate our first flight to Guangzhou. The flights between Guangzhou and Kolkata will help attract more tourists on the Buddhist circuit in India," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. Customers can book tickets on the route via airline's official website - goindigo.in. (Also read: Vistara Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 14,499)

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights on Kolkata-Guangzhou route:

Flight Number Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival 6E 7301 Daily Kolkata 20:25 Guangzhou 2:50 6E 7302 Daily Guangzhou 4:05 Kolkata 5:50

(Source: IndiGo)

"This connection will strengthen trade, tourism and mobility contributing to economic growth and social cohesion between the two nations," said Mr Bolter.

The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options between India and China, IndiGo said in the statement.

Last week, IndiGo also inaugurated first direct flight to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam from Kolkata. The daily flights on this route will be started from October 27. The flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,999 on the route.

Earlier in October, IndiGo commenced operations on Kolkata-Hanoi route. The carrier also started flights between Amritsar and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1, 2019.

