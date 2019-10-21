NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
IndiGo Launches Flights On This International Route, Tickets From Rs 8,999

With this launch, Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon) has become IndiGo's 22nd international and 7th Southeast Asian destination.

Aviation | Updated: October 21, 2019 14:51 IST
Earlier in October, IndiGo commenced operations on the Kolkata-Hanoi route.


Passenger carrier IndiGo inaugurated the first direct flight to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam from Kolkata on Friday, making HCMC carrier's 22nd international and 7th Southeast Asian destination, the company said in a statement.  "We are excited to inaugurate our flights to Ho Chi Minh City, which holds immense potential for both business and leisure travellers," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. The daily flights on the route will be started from October 27. The flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,999 on this route.

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights on Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata route:

Flight No.FrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares (INR)
6E 1363Daily (Except Monday & Wednesday)Kolkata10:30Ho Chi Minh City15:5018-October-19 (Launched)Rs 8,999
6E 1364Daily (Except Monday & Wednesday)Ho Chi Minh City16:50Kolkata19:1518-October-19 (Launched)Rs 8,999
6E 1363Monday & WednesdayKolkata10:30Ho Chi Minh City16:0018-October-19 (Launched)Rs 8,999
6E 1364Monday & WednesdayHo Chi Minh City16:55Kolkata19:1518-October-19 (Launched)Rs 8,999
6E 1363DailyKolkata11:20Ho Chi Minh City16:2027-October-19Rs 8,999
6E 1364DailyHo Chi Minh City17:20Kolkata19:2027-October-19Rs 8,999

(Source: IndiGo)

"In our endeavour to connect more international destinations with key Indian cities, we are confident that this route will be a step towards promotion of trade, tourism and mobility between the two nations," said Mr Bolter.

"Customers who would like to plan their travel can book tickets through our official website - goindigo.in," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier in October, IndiGo commenced operations on the Kolkata-Hanoi route. The carrier also started flights between Amritsar and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1, 2019.



