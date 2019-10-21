IndiGo Launches Flights On This International Route, Tickets From Rs 8,999

Earlier in October, IndiGo commenced operations on the Kolkata-Hanoi route.

Passenger carrier IndiGo inaugurated the first direct flight to Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC or Saigon), Vietnam from Kolkata on Friday, making HCMC carrier's 22nd international and 7th Southeast Asian destination, the company said in a statement. "We are excited to inaugurate our flights to Ho Chi Minh City, which holds immense potential for both business and leisure travellers," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. The daily flights on the route will be started from October 27. The flight tickets are available at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 8,999 on this route.

Join us in the celebration as we're now flying to/from Ho Chi Minh City! #Vietnam#LetsIndiGopic.twitter.com/HnzL1lo3NA IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 19, 2019

Here's the schedule of IndiGo's new flights on Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata route:

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (INR) 6E 1363 Daily (Except Monday & Wednesday) Kolkata 10:30 Ho Chi Minh City 15:50 18-October-19 (Launched) Rs 8,999 6E 1364 Daily (Except Monday & Wednesday) Ho Chi Minh City 16:50 Kolkata 19:15 18-October-19 (Launched) Rs 8,999 6E 1363 Monday & Wednesday Kolkata 10:30 Ho Chi Minh City 16:00 18-October-19 (Launched) Rs 8,999 6E 1364 Monday & Wednesday Ho Chi Minh City 16:55 Kolkata 19:15 18-October-19 (Launched) Rs 8,999 6E 1363 Daily Kolkata 11:20 Ho Chi Minh City 16:20 27-October-19 Rs 8,999 6E 1364 Daily Ho Chi Minh City 17:20 Kolkata 19:20 27-October-19 Rs 8,999

(Source: IndiGo)

"In our endeavour to connect more international destinations with key Indian cities, we are confident that this route will be a step towards promotion of trade, tourism and mobility between the two nations," said Mr Bolter.

"Customers who would like to plan their travel can book tickets through our official website - goindigo.in," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier in October, IndiGo commenced operations on the Kolkata-Hanoi route. The carrier also started flights between Amritsar and Sharjah in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 1, 2019.

