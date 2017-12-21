IndiGo Sells Flight Tickets From Rs 999. Details On Airline's Latest Offer IndiGo was also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,169 on flights from Jammu to Srinagar; Rs 1,299 from Chandigarh to Delhi; Rs 1,400 from Jaipur to Delhi, and Rs 1,448 on those hailing out of Lucknow to Delhi, according to the airline's website.

IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 999 on select routes. IndiGo tickets for flights from Delhi to Jaipur were available for booking from an all-inclusive Rs 999, according to the airline's website - goindigo.in. IndiGo was also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,169 on flights from Jammu to Srinagar; Rs 1,299 from Chandigarh to Delhi; Rs 1,400 from Jaipur to Delhi, and Rs 1,448 on those hailing out of Lucknow to Delhi, according to the airline's website. The IndiGo airfares come at a time when many carriers are offering discounts on fares amid increasing competition in the civil aviation market.A search on the IndiGo bookings portal on Thursday showed tickets for flights from Delhi to Jaipur around mid-January were available for booking at Rs 999.The ticket price of Rs 999, according to the IndiGo website, included a regular fare of Rs 169 and fuel charge of Rs 525.Many airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand, say analysts. Registering double-digit growth rates for more than two years, India's domestic aviation market is one of the fastest growing in the world.Domestic airlines carried 1,059.34 lakh passengers in the first 11 months of the calendar year 2017 (January-November 2017) as against 903.36 lakh in the corresponding period the previous year - registering a growth of 17.27 , data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.IndiGo will launch new flights on the Lucknow-Sharjah-Lucknow and Hyderabad-Sharjah-Hyderabad sectors from December 29, 2017. According to the airline, it will also connect Sharjah to Kolkata, Kochi, Goa, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Patna, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Raipur and Bhubaneswar through connecting flights.