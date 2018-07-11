IndiGo Announces New Destination, Flight Tickets Start From Rs 3,199

Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in.

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced Gorakhpur as its 57th destination, said the airline in a press release. IndiGo, country's largest airline, will be introducing a daily non-stop flight between New Delhi and Gorakhpur starting at Rs 3,199. The new service will start from September 01, 2018, further said the release. Last month, IndiGo announced Surat as its 56th destination and had said it will operate flights connecting Surat with New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Jaipur from from August, 2018.

Gorakhpur will be the third city from Uttar Pradesh, IndiGo will be connecting from, after Lucknow and Varanasi. Customers willing to plan their travel can book tickets through IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in. IndiGo has launched 7 domestic and 2 international destinations since January 2018.

"The new service will benefit our customers based both in the numerous cities of India and

nearby regional destinations, as Gorakhpur is also a key entry point into parts of Nepal. IndiGo will continue to expand its network to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travelers wherever they demand it," said William Boulter, chief strategy officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo's new route schedule:

Flight No. Frequency From Departure time To Arrival Time 6E -85 Daily Delhi 09:45 Gorakhpur 11:20 6E -85 Daily Gorakhpur 11:50 Delhi 01:25

IndiGo is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,212 under it's four-day anniversary sale. IndiGo's offer is valid till July 13, 2018 and is available on 12 lakhs seats across 57 cities on its network to celebrate its 12th anniversary. The travel period on the offer starts on July 25, 2018 and ends on March 30, 2019.