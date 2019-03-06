IndiGo, GoAir Announce Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199

Amid high competition in the civil aviation sector, airlines have come up with a number of discount offers on bookings and introduced new routes. IndiGo is offering flight tickets priced from Rs. 899 in a special "Holi sale", said the carrier in a statement on Tuesday. GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 4,999 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to its website. Recently, SpiceJet has announced new flights to various domestic destinations.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet:

IndiGo

IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399 respectively in a special "Holi sale", said the airline in a press release. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel between March 19, 2019 and September 28, 2019 - can be made till March 7, 2019. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 899 on flights flying from Bagdogra to Guwahati.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 according to the airline's website - goair.in. Bookings under the sale offer can be made till March 7, 2019. The sale is valid for travel between March 8, 2019 and October 16, 2019, said the carrier. On the international front, tickets from Bengaluru to Male start at Rs 4,999.

SpiceJet

Last week, SpiceJet announced ten new flights at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,293. Eight of SpiceJet's flights will connect Gwalior to different cities across the country and two will fly on the Bhopal-Udaipur route. It also announced the introduction of new flights on Jharsuguda-Delhi, Jharsuguda-Hyderabad and Jharsuguda-Kolkata routes. Last month, SpiceJet also said it will launch new flights on the Bhopal-Surat, Gorakhpur-Mumbai and Jaipur-Dharamshala routes.

