Indigo, GoAir, SpiceJet Offer Discount On Flight Tickets Ahead Of New Year. Details here

With the onset of festive season, airlines are coming up with new discount offers on flight tickets. Indigo, Jet Airways, GoAir, SpiceJet and AirAsia have announced tickets at discounted rates which can be easily availed from respective airline's website or app. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,005 on select routes. GoAir is also offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,005 on select routes while AirAsia India is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,399 on select routes.Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,001 in its special New Year sale. SpiceJet has announced 'Fly for free' offer under which a passenger can redeem the entire ticket amount at SpiceStyle, the carrier's e-commerce portal.Here we have tried to compile all the discount offers being given by different airlines on their domestic flight tickets. Passengers can book their tickets as per their choice and need.SpiceJet has announced 'Fly for free ' offer. Under this scheme, a passenger can redeem the entire ticket amount at SpiceStyle, the carrier's e-commerce portal. Passengers will receive a voucher code on their registered ID that can be further redeemed. Only one voucher can be availed per transaction. According to spicejet.com, the 'Fly for free' offer is valid until December 31, 2017. The travel period ends on March 31, 2018.Passengers can book a flight ticket on the official website of SpiceJet-spicejet.com. After booking he/she will receive a confirmation e-mail with PNR details and voucher code worth the ticket amount on the registered ID. After this passengers can log on to spicestyle.com to redeem the voucher.Jet Airways is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 1,001 in its special New Year sale . The Rs 1,001 one-way economy fare is available from Dehradun to Srinagar. The eleven-day fare sale, beginning December 23, 2017 will last till January 2, 2018. According to a press release of the airline, Jet Airways' flight ticket offer is valid for economy and premiere travel on select domestic destinations of Jet Airways' network. Customers can get a flat 10 per cent off on base fares in economy and up to 15 per cent discount on premiere fares across the airline's domestic network of 44 destinations. The travel validity commences from January 15, 2018.IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive Rs 1,005 on select routes. According to airline's website- goindigo.in, tickets starting at Rs 1,005 are being offered by IndiGo on flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati. IndiGo is also offering tickets starting at Rs 1,095 from Coimbatore to Chennai and Rs 1,120 flight tickets from Chennai to Bengaluru. It is offering tickets starting at Rs 1,130 from Agartala to Guwahati.GoAir is also giving domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,005 on select routes under its ' GoAir Sale to 2018 ' offer. The tickets for availing this GoAir offer can be done till December 31. According to the official website of GoAir, goair.in, the special fares will be available for travel between January 10 and July 31, 2018. Customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.The tickets for availing GoAir offer can be done till December 31.According to the official website of AirAsia (airasia.com), the airlines is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,399 on flights to destinations including Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Ranchi and New Delhi. AirAsia India domestic flight tickets offer is open for booking till December 24, 2017. The all-inclusive fares offered under the scheme are applicable on travel till June 30, 2018. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights, said AirAsia India.