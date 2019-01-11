IndiGo, GoAir, Jet Airways Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively

Amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, airlines have come up with a host of discount offers to attract passengers and increase their customer base. IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively, in a limited-period offer. GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999. Last week, Jet Airways announced a discount of up to 50 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets under a limited-period offer.

IndiGo, GoAir and Jet Airways and discount offers:

IndiGo

IndiGo is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively. IndiGo's offer on flight tickets is valid till January 13, 2019, said the country's largest airline by market share. To avail the discount offer, customers need to travel between January 24, 2019 and April 15, 2019.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 in a sale offer, said the airline. Bookings under the discount scheme can be made till January 11, 2019. Under GoAir's discount offer, travel is valid between January 25, 2019 and September 29, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways has announced a discount of up to 50 per cent on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways' discount offer -- applicable on base fares in premiere and economy booking classes on select domestic and international flights -- is valid till January 11, 2019, according to jetairways.com.