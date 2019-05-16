IndiGo, GoAir Announce Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999

Low-cost carriers as such IndiGo and GoAir have come up with discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999, while GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. The announcements from the domestic carriers come at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by IndiGo and GoAir:

IndiGo

IndiGo is offering 10 lakh seats on sale in a limited-period offer, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 999 and international flight tickets from Rs. 3,499. Under the offer, customers can book flight tickets till May 16. A travel period from May 29 to September 28, 2019 is allowed under the sale, according to IndiGo's website, goindigo.in.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively. Customers can book tickets till May 23, 2019 under the limited-period sale, according to the airline's website, goair.in. In a separate scheme, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale -- which is valid for travel till October 6, 2019 -- can be made till May 16, 2019, according to GoAir's portal.

