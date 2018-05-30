IndiGo Flight Tickets Turn Expensive By Upto Rs 400 From Today

IndiGo's chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying that, "With ATF prices in India having risen around 25 per cent in the current month compared to the same period last year, and at the highest in last three years, the airline is compelled to pass some of the increased cost burden to customers as a fuel surcharge."
Also Read: IndiGo Offers Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets For Students. Details Here.
CommentsThe company, however, doesn't call the hike significant. Mr Kumar added that since the air fares have fallen by nearly 50 per cent in real terms (adjusted for inflation), the marginal increase in form of fuel surcharge is unlikely to have any significant adverse impact on demand.
Lately, IndiGo announced introduction of 20 new flights across its domestic network. Now the airline plans to operate the second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh starting July 1. Third daily flights from Indore to Bengaluru and from Ranchi to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1.