IndiGo Flight Tickets Turn Expensive By Upto Rs 400 From Today

In view of the rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, Interglobe Aviation-run IndiGo announced the reintroduction of fuel surcharge on Tuesday. With the latest move, IndiGo's flight tickets will turn expensive from Wednesday by upto Rs 400. The airline announced that an additional sum of Rs 200 will be levied on routes that are shorter than 1,000 km distance and Rs 400 on the routes that are longer than 1,000 km. The jet fuel cost comprises 40 per cent of an airline's operations cost. On the top of it, the Indian rupee's fall against the US dollar adds to the cost burden of IndiGo IndiGo's chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted as saying that, "With ATF prices in India having risen around 25 per cent in the current month compared to the same period last year, and at the highest in last three years, the airline is compelled to pass some of the increased cost burden to customers as a fuel surcharge." The company, however, doesn't call the hike significant. Mr Kumar added that since the air fares have fallen by nearly 50 per cent in real terms (adjusted for inflation), the marginal increase in form of fuel surcharge is unlikely to have any significant adverse impact on demand.Lately, IndiGo announced introduction of 20 new flights across its domestic network. Now the airline plans to operate the second daily flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi and Bengaluru to Chandigarh starting July 1. Third daily flights from Indore to Bengaluru and from Ranchi to Bengaluru will also be launched from July 1.