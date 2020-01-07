IndiGo To Start Bengaluru-Agra Direct Flights By Early March

IndiGo will start daily non-stop flight services from Bengaluru to Agra, in response to growing demand for connectivity by tourists and a large number of students and professionals employed in the tech capital of the country.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce Agra as the 63rd domestic destination in our network. These flights will enable us to offer point-to-point connectivity from a city which houses one of the wonders of the world, witnesses an exceptional tourist footfall, and hence high demand for connectivity, said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, in a statement.

"Operating exclusively on the Agra-Bangalore route under the government's UDAN scheme, IndiGo flights will promote trade and tourism in the region through increased mobility," he added.

Tourism industry leader Surendra Sharma said "this was a long pending demand of the Taj city. We hope more southern destinations will be added, in particular Mumbai."

This flight will prove a boon for people not only in Agra but also for businessmen from neighbouring districts like Aligarh, Mathura, Firozabad, Bharatpur, say hoteliers in the Taj city.

Presently Agra is visited by seven million tourists annually. The number is likely to see an upward trend as infrastructural facilities are streamlined.