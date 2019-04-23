IndiGo Announces Six Additional Flights From May 25, Details Here

With a fleet of more than 200 aircraft, IndiGo operates around 1,400 daily flights

IndiGo has announced six additional daily direct flights from Delhi. The airline said in a statement on Monday that the six flights, aimed at strengthening the connectivity from the national capital, will be launched with effect from May 25. The announcement of additional flights by IndiGo comes at a time the grounding of all operations by rival Jet Airways has led to a greater demand for flights. The new flights by IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, will be operated to and from Allahabad, Bhopal and Patna.

Effective May 25, the airline said it would operate its first direct flight on Delhi-Allahabad route. It also said it would operate its second and sixth frequencies on the Delhi-Bhopal and Delhi-Patna routes respectively from the same day.

IndiGo's chief commercial officer, William Boulter, said the addition of six new flights will not only provide more travel options to customers, but also bolster regional connectivity within the country.

IndiGo also shared the following details about the flight schedule of its six new direct flights:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Fare (in rupees) 6E 2035 Delhi Bhopal 5:45 7:10 2499 6E 2036 Bhopal Delhi 7:45 8:55 2499 6E 2037 Delhi Allahabad 9:55 11:20 2499 6E 2038 Allahabad Delhi 11:50 13:20 2499 6E 2039 Delhi Patna 18:10 20:05 3179 6E 2041 Patna Delhi 20:35 22:25 2865

With a fleet of more than 200 aircraft, IndiGo operates around 1,400 daily flights connecting 53 domestic and 18 international destinations, according to its press release.

IndiGo's domestic passenger market share stands at 46.9 per cent as of March this year, according to data released by aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

