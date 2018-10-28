IndiGo Diwali Sale Extended, Flight Tickets Start From 899 Rupees

IndiGo's sale is applicable for travel between and November 8 this year and April 15 next year.

IndiGo has extended its "Diwali special sale" offer till October 28, 2018, said the carrier on its official website - goindigo.in. The sale - applicable for travel between and November 8 this year and April 15 next year - comes amid high competition among carriers operating in the country's civil aviation market. IndiGo is offering domestic flights starting at Rs 899 and international flights starting at Rs 3,399. The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than April 15, 2019, said IndiGo.

IndiGo has recently also partnered with Andhra Pradesh government to provide air connectivity between Vijayawada and Singapore. The carrier will operate two weekly non-stop services between Vijayawada and Singapore effective from December 4, 2018.

Many airlines have announced discounted fares and addition of flights recently, riding on the back of robust growth in passenger traffic. Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year, as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago - a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Meanwhile, rival airline SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888. AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is also valid till October 28, 2018.