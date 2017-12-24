IndiGo Becomes First Indian Airline To Operate 1,000 Flights A Day

"The milestone underlines IndiGo's position as the country's largest and fastest-growing carrier with 150 Airbus and one ATR aircraft connecting 46 destinations."
IndiGo is India's largest passenger airline with a market share of 39.4% as of November, 2017. It primarily operates in India's domestic air travel market as a low-cost carrier with focus on three pillars - offering low fares, being on-time and delivering a hassle-free experience.
Since its inception in August 2006, the company has grown from a carrier with one plane to a fleet of 150 aircraft today. A uniform fleet for each type of operation, high operational reliability and an award winning service make it a reliable airline in the world. The company currently operates flights connecting to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international and have started selling tickets to four additional destinations including 1 international destination.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)