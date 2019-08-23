IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Fare Details Here

Earlier this week, IndiGo announced Belgaum as its fifty eight domestic destination.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced new international flights. The carrier will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 9,999 from September 12, it said in an official statement. The airline has also announced additional flights on the Delhi-Doha route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 10,880. Bookings for these routes are available on IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said in the statement. (Also read: Vietjet To Start India-Vietnam Operations, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 9)

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (in Rs) 6E 0017 Daily Delhi 18:25 Singapore "2:45 12-Sep-19 Rs 9,999 6E 0018 Daily Singapore 3:45 Delhi 6:50 12-Sep-19 Rs 9,999 6E 1775 Daily Delhi 20:20 Doha 22:00 16-Sep-19 Rs 10,880 6E 1776 Daily Doha 23:00 Delhi 5:15 16-Sep-19 Rs 11,001

(Source: IndiGo)

"These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," the airline said.

"We are committed to strengthening our international operations from Delhi to important destinations in Asia," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "Singapore today is not only a tourist hub, but also a shopper's paradise and there is a huge demand on the route. Changi Airport being the largest transportation hub in Asia, makes this a critical connection for IndiGo,"he said.

Earlier this week, IndiGo announced Belgaum as its 58th domestic and 77th overall destination. The carrier will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 2,059. The airline has also announced additional flights on the Bengaluru-Madurai route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,299.

