NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Aviation

IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Check Details Here

Bookings for the new routes are available on IndiGo's official website- goindigo.in, the carrier said in the statement.

Aviation | Edited by | Updated: August 24, 2019 10:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Check Details Here

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced new international flights. The carrier will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Chengdu (China) route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 8,399 from September 15, it said in an official statement. These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in the statement.  "Bookings on these routes are open with immediate effect," it added.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No.FrequencyOriginDepartureDestinationArrivalEffective DateFares (in Rs.)
6E 1035DailyDelhi22:00Chengdu4:5515-SepRs 8,399
6E 1036DailyChengdu5:55Delhi8:1515-SepRs 8,399

(Source: IndiGo)

"Increased connectivity between India and China will attract Chinese tourists to the country, contributing to economic growth and social cohesion between the two nations," 
said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism value," he added.

Earlier this week, IndiGo announced Belgaum as its 58th domestic and 77th overall destination. The carrier will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,059. IndiGo also said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 9,999 from September 12.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IndiGo new offerIndiGo new sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Krishna JanmashtamiINX Media CaseP ChidambaramJanmashtamiITR FilingPNR StatusSahoo MovieAndroid 1013 Reasons WhyArun JaitleyArun Jaitley Death

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top