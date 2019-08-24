IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Check Details Here

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, has announced new international flights. The carrier will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Chengdu (China) route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 8,399 from September 15, it said in an official statement. These new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options, the airline said in the statement. "Bookings on these routes are open with immediate effect," it added.

Schedule of IndiGo's new flights

Flight No. Frequency Origin Departure Destination Arrival Effective Date Fares (in Rs.) 6E 1035 Daily Delhi 22:00 Chengdu 4:55 15-Sep Rs 8,399 6E 1036 Daily Chengdu 5:55 Delhi 8:15 15-Sep Rs 8,399

(Source: IndiGo)

"Increased connectivity between India and China will attract Chinese tourists to the country, contributing to economic growth and social cohesion between the two nations,"

said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo. "China is a market with immense potential and holds prominent trade, cultural and tourism value," he added.



Earlier this week, IndiGo announced Belgaum as its 58th domestic and 77th overall destination. The carrier will operate flights on the Bengaluru-Belgaum route from September 8, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 2,059. IndiGo also said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Singapore route at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 9,999 from September 12.

