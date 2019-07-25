IndiGo Announces New International Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs. 5,999

IndiGo's new international flight will start from September 20

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by market share, announced new international flights on Wednesday. IndiGo will start daily direct flights on the Kolkata-Yangon- Kolkata route, it said in a press release. The new flights will start from September 20, noted the airline's statement. IndiGo is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 5,999 on the Kolkata-Yangon-Kolkata route. “We see significant traffic coming from Yangon to the Buddhist circuit thereby enhancing economic growth and tourism in India, said William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo.

IndiGo airline's new international flights' schedule:

Origin Departure Destination Arrival Kolkata 11:30 Yangon 14:30 Yangon 15:30 Kolkata 16:30

On Wednesday, the private carrier also said that it will commence daily direct flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi route from August 22.

Last week, IndiGo had announced a host of new overseas flights. The airline will offer non-stop flights on Mumbai-Singapore and Mumbai-Bangkok routes, starting from August 22. IndiGo will also start flights on Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kuwait-Mumbai and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes from July 25.

Earlier this month, private carrier Vistara had announced international flights on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Singapore-Mumbai routes at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 15,900.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in June increased by 6.19 per cent in comparison with the corresponding period a year ago, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

